Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $55,307,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $50,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $40,563.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,127,927.24. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,067,024. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.45. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

