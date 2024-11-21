Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,585 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Boot Barn worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 124,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $132.65 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.