Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 282,481 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Upstart worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,424.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,150. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $102,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,896.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,104 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,721. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

