Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 212,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 78,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 15.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$16.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

