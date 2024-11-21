Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $581.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.95. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $607.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.75.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

