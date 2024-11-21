Commerce Bank Sells 8,581 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,512,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $3,806,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,266,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,437,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

