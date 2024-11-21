Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

