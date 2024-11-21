Commerce Bank Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 154.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

