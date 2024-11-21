Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550,750 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

