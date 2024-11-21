Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after buying an additional 2,507,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.71 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

