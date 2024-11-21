Commerce Bank Buys 423,204 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 949.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,204 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.31% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $31,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 394,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $22,425,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 646.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 323,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. Finally, Bwcp LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,324,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

