Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

