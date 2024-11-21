Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Holdings Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.30% of Columbus McKinnon worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $35,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Wilson acquired 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,226. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 0.1 %

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.19. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

