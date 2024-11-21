Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Lewis Frederick Sutherland Sells 6,481 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Lewis Frederick Sutherland sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$198.19, for a total value of C$1,284,472.24.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIG shares. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.