Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt Sells 825 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total transaction of C$40,515.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,241.26. The trade was a 92.59 % decrease in their position.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$49.70 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$38.44 and a twelve month high of C$49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.44. The firm has a market cap of C$46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.