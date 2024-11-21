Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt Sells 825 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total transaction of C$40,515.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,241.26. The trade was a 92.59 % decrease in their position.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$49.70 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$38.44 and a twelve month high of C$49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.44. The firm has a market cap of C$46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

