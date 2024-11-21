Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $315.50 and last traded at $320.66. Approximately 5,693,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,014,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,528. This trade represents a 99.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,091 shares of company stock worth $50,033,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

