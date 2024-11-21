CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 229,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 657,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.85 ($0.11).

CleanTech Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.79 million, a PE ratio of -221.25 and a beta of -0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanTech Lithium news, insider Tommy McKeith bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($63,267.05). 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

