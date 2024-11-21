Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $48,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.99 and a one year high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

