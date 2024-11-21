Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $31.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

