Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 5,144 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,765,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $2,457,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 62,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

