Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 13,260 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $223.61 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

