Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CB opened at $282.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.95. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

