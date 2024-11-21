Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.45.

CHRD opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $123.30 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 3.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,423,000 after acquiring an additional 656,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after acquiring an additional 741,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

