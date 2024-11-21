Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.49 and last traded at $175.96, with a volume of 225792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.62.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This represents a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

