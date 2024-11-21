Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Welltower worth $776,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,727,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $309,917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,126,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,748,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,487,000 after purchasing an additional 134,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock remained flat at $137.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 77,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,677. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

