Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,837 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.25% of Valero Energy worth $1,389,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.52 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

