Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 251,876 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,532,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 251,876 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.96% of Amgen worth $3,393,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,430,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.57.

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.11 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.68 and a one year high of $346.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.