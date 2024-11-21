Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,601,747 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Uber Technologies worth $939,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $70.61 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

