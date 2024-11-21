Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Kristie Brown Purchases 190,000 Shares

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) insider Kristie Brown acquired 190,000 shares of Centuria Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$344,660.00 ($223,805.19).

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

