Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Kristie Brown Purchases 190,000 Shares

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) insider Kristie Brown acquired 190,000 shares of Centuria Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$344,660.00 ($223,805.19).
Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Centuria Capital Group Company Profile
