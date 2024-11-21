Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Down 29.3% – Should You Sell?

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 29.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.25). 368,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 78,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82. The firm has a market cap of £10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.75 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.25.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

