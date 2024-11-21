Catriona Yale Sells 9,061 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $251,261.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,401.34. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $505,120.70.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $146,872.95.

On Monday, October 14th, Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $184,264.08.

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

AKRO opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 71,652 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,919,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,829,000 after purchasing an additional 487,450 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

