Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

