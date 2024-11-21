Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,440,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477,682 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $48,673,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 153.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 698,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after buying an additional 423,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

