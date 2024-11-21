Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capri has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

