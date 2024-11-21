Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

