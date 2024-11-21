Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.