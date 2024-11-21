Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $6.94. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 165,458 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
