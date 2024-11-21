BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.84 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 144.75 ($1.83). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 144.75 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,990,952 shares traded.
BT Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.24. The company has a market capitalization of £14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($60,230.29). Corporate insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.
About BT Group
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
