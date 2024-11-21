Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 165,585 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,585 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 3.9% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Veeva Systems worth $181,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $227,673,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 84.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 453,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,074,000 after acquiring an additional 207,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

