Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,767 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Clearwater Analytics worth $59,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,852,086 shares of company stock worth $44,971,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,093.09, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

