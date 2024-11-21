Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,665,000 after purchasing an additional 171,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 207.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

JKHY opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.77 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

