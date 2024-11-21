Brown Capital Management LLC Has $29.68 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of DoubleVerify worth $29,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 165,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 209,440.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $7,378,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,439.40. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

