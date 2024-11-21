Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $223.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $335.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

