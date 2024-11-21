Brown Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 103.4% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 117,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 59,646 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

CHKP stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.60 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

