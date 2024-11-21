Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.42.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $109.61 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.