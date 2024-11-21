Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.7 %

BN opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

