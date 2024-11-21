BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 400,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21,454% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $464,975.60, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

