BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 400,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21,454% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $464,975.60, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.