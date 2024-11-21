Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,557 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $128,123.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,710.40. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $132,735.85.

On Thursday, September 5th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $1,617,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 148.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

