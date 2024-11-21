Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO William Magnuson Sells 17,933 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,816 shares in the company, valued at $20,078,011.20. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $10,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Braze by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

