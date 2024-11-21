Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading 12.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.49 ($0.06). 154,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 104,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The company has a market cap of £2.77 million, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 17.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 2,595,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £103,828.04 ($131,378.01). Corporate insiders own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

